Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently announced that the 'Gold Wing Tour' with prices starting at ₹37.20 lakh has been completely booked for the first lot. The new model was sold out within 24 hours of opening the bookings.

Honda Motorcycle had launched an updated version of its superbike Gold Wing Tour in India in June.

The new version of the bike makes its way to the Indian market through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan.

The 1,833cc 2021 Gold Wing Tour comes in two variants - Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with airbag and the manual transmission.

The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with airbag trim is priced at ₹39,16,055, while the six-speed manual transmission variant is tagged at ₹37,20,342 (ex-showroom Gurgaon).

The bike comes with various features like an extended electric screen, dual-LED fog lights, cruise control, a seven-inch full-colour TFT liquid crystal display, upgraded lightweight speakers, hill start assist, among others.

Gold Wing Tour is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so the rider can utilise the personalised information and content inside their smartphones, such as telephone numbers and music playlists.

Bluetooth connectivity is also available and there are two USB Type-C ports to plug into.

