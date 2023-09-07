comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 07 2023 11:54:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.35 -0.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 231.05 -0.37%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,598.75 0.14%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 612.65 0.39%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 2,787.2 2.07%
Business News/ Auto News / 'Privacy nightmare': Major automakers are sharing and selling users' personal data, says report
Back

'Privacy nightmare': Major automakers are sharing and selling users' personal data, says report

 1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:07 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Study finds carmakers are storing, sharing and selling user's personal data, with Tesla being the worst offender.

New study by Mozilla Foundation has found that most major automakers are selling and sharing users' personal data. (Bloomberg)Premium
New study by Mozilla Foundation has found that most major automakers are selling and sharing users' personal data. (Bloomberg)

A new study by Mozilla Foundation has found that leading carmakers are storing, sharing and selling users' personal data. The study, which looked at 25 of the most popular car brands, including Telsa, Nissan, BMW and Volkswagen, found that cars are the "worst product category for privacy" ever reviewed by Mozilla, collecting more data than sex toys, smartphones and mental health apps.

The study found that Elon Musk's Tesla was the worst offender, while Nissan came second and was singled out for collecting the "creepiest categories" of data, including sexual activity. Kia's privacy policy also mentions that the company may collect data about a user's "sex life".

In a blog post on Wednesday, Mozilla noted, "Modern cars are a privacy nightmare. Car makers have been bragging about their cars being “computers on wheels" for years… However, the conversation about what driving a computer means for its occupants' privacy hasn’t really caught up"

"While we worried that our doorbells and watches that connect to the internet might be spying on us, car brands quietly entered the data business by turning their vehicles into powerful data-gobbling machines," the company added. 

84% of the top carmakers sell users' personal data: 

The study found that 84% of the automakers surveyed can share users' personal data with service providers, data brokers and other companies. In addition, 19 or 76% of the automakers surveyed say they can also sell users' personal data.

In addition, 56% of the companies surveyed can also share user data with government or law enforcement agencies in response to a 'request'.

The study also found that 23 of the 25 companies surveyed give users little or no control over their personal data. Meanwhile, only Renault and its sister brand Dacia give users the right to have their personal data deleted.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 11:15 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App