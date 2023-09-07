'Privacy nightmare': Major automakers are sharing and selling users' personal data, says report1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:07 AM IST
Study finds carmakers are storing, sharing and selling user's personal data, with Tesla being the worst offender.
A new study by Mozilla Foundation has found that leading carmakers are storing, sharing and selling users' personal data. The study, which looked at 25 of the most popular car brands, including Telsa, Nissan, BMW and Volkswagen, found that cars are the "worst product category for privacy" ever reviewed by Mozilla, collecting more data than sex toys, smartphones and mental health apps.