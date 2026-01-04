NEW DELHI: As private electric bus operators struggle to secure affordable credit, the Centre is working on a new financing scheme that could lower borrowing costs by routing funds through the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), according to two government officials aware of the development.
High EV costs? Government plans cheaper loans to accelerate India’s private electric bus rollout
SummarySidbi and Nabard will likely channel funds to NBFCs, lowering EMIs and extending repayment periods for private e-bus operators, as lenders remain cautious after BluSmart’s collapse.
