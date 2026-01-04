High EV costs? Government plans cheaper loans to accelerate India’s private electric bus rollout

About 4,000 e-buses are sold in India each year, according to data from the government’s Vahan registry. As per the latest publicly available annual report of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) for FY25, around 145,000 buses were operated by 61 state transport utilities. MoRTH’s road transport yearbook for FY20 shows that India had about 2.1 million buses at the end of FY20, of which roughly 149,000 were publicly owned, with the remainder operated by private players.