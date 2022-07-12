'Privilege to have...': Anand Mahindra's reply to question on Tata Motors wins internet2 min read . 07:49 AM IST
Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group has praised rival automaker Tata Motors and his reply has won the hearts of the netizens. A Twitter user asked Mahindra, "Sir what about your feelings about Tata cars?"
Mahindra responded and wrote it's a privilege to have strong competitors like Tata Motors and that competition spurs innovation.
Mahindra tweeted, “It’s a privilege to have strong competitors like Tata Motors. They keep reinventing themselves and that inspires us to do even better... . Competition spurs innovation".
Interacting with his Twitter followers, Anand Mahindra thanked one of them for complimenting Mahindra Motors' "safety features, steering, seats, leg space, gadgets, and sensors".
An Indian Navy officer, Harinder S Sikka had tweeted, "A dear friend brought this XUV to the golf course, let me test drive. Felt the urge to tweet. It’s a car of substance. Safety features, steering, seats, leg space, gadgets, and sensors are all worth writing home about. Finally, India’s into luxury cars. Anand Mahindra, it is your passion on display".
To which, the industrialist replied, "The best endorsements are from people with no bias-for or against-via a random encounter with the vehicle. Thank you for making my day Harinder. And my passion can be taken for granted, but it springs directly from the entire auto team, who, in fact, are called passioneers".
Last month, Mahindra & Mahindra launched the all-new Scorpio-N SUV in five variants, equipped with advanced modern features and the latest technology, with prices starting from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The bookings for the latest SUV will commence from July 30, while the deliveries will begin from the upcoming festive season, the company said.
The all-new Scorpio-N will be competing with other vehicles in the segment such as Tata Safari, Hyundai Creta, and Toyota Fortuner, among others.
The five variants include Z2, Z4, Z6, and Z8 as well as the top-spec variant Z8L, which comes with a price tag of ₹19.49 lakh.
The all-new Scorpio-N comes in both petrol and diesel engine with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions and is offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra refers to Scorpio-N as 'BigDaddy'.
The new SUV also has features such as LED projector headlamps with dynamic LED turn indicators, C-shaped daytime running LEDs, and LED fog lamps on the front bumper.
The new SUV also has features such as LED projector headlamps with dynamic LED turn indicators, C-shaped daytime running LEDs, and LED fog lamps on the front bumper.