Produced over 50K electric scooters so far: Ola’s Aggarwal

Even as Ola Electric has quickly snagged a significant chunk of the electric two-wheeler market in India, an incident of thermal runaway in one of its scooters in Pune in March had sparked concerns with respect to the safety and build of the vehicle. The company announced that it will recall more than 1,400 of its Ola S1 Pro scooters as a “pre-emptive measure" to conduct “thorough diagnostics across all battery systems, thermal and safety systems". This comes just days after Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari’s remarks on the need for original equipment manufacturers to act proactively and recall defective vehicles. “We have commissioned world class agencies to give us an assessment of the root cause, what we can do better and what our suppliers can do better. We are awaiting those reports," Aggarwal said on Saturday at a press interaction at Ola’s FutureFactory.

