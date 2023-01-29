Production at Maruti Suzuki conitnues to be hit by semiconductor shortage: CFO2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 11:54 AM IST
- Maruti Suzuki India could not produce around 46,000 units in the October-December period owing to the semiconductor shortage.
India's largest carkamer Maruti Suzuki continues to witness an impact on its production as semiconductor supplies still remain unpredictable, the company's CFO Ajay Seth says.
