Prologue, Honda’s first electric SUV, unveiled: Here’s what to know

At the interiors, the new Honda Prologue EV is offering a standard fully digital 11-inch driver display panel and an 11.3-inch audio and connectivity display. Honda is yet to reveal what the new electric vehicle sports under its hood. However, it does share that Prologue comes with a wheelbase of 121.8-inches which is about 8-inches longer and 5-inches wider than the all new 2023 Honda CR-V.