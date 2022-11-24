Proposed G7 oil price cap to have little immediate impact on Russian revenue2 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 01:11 AM IST
- India has emerged as the second-largest single buyer after China of Russian oil since the conflict began in February
The Group of Seven (G7) nations' proposed price cap of $65-$70 a barrel on Russian oil would have little immediate impact on Moscow's revenues, as it is broadly in line with what Asian buyers are already paying, five industry sources with direct knowledge of the purchases said on Wednesday.