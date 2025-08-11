Govt is prepping to conquer the biggest fear among EV buyers
The government plans to install 72,000 charging stations based on demand aggregated from public sector companies and state governments.
New Delhi: The government is finalizing the operational guidelines for installing electric vehicle public charging stations in the country under the ₹10,900 crore PM E-drive scheme based on aggregated demand from state-owned companies to reduce the upfront costs, according to two people aware of the development.