Govt is prepping to conquer the biggest fear among EV buyers

This demand aggregation is critical as it will map the land and power requirements for the EV charging ecosystem, according to an earlier publicly available draft of the guidelines for EV charging infrastructure. The PM E-drive has been extended by two years till FY28.

The scheme was extended via notification on 7 August because funds critical to boosting electric mobility via public transportation had remained unused till that date. Allocation for EV charging infrastructure covers about a fifth of the scheme’s total outlay.

According to the draft guidelines for incentivising EV charging infrastructure under the PM E-drive scheme published in December 2024, states will appoint a nodal agency to work with urban local bodies, state public sector undertakings (PSUs), municipal corporations, state highway authorities, electricity distribution companies, and other public departments, to determine the quantum of charging stations required.

“Some states are also working on plans to add EV chargers to their bus depots, and are considering plans to add such chargers to new depots and bus stations that they will build," said thefirstofficial.

Similarly, central ministries will coordinate with PSUs and organizations under their control to gather demand and determine locations of these chargers.

“For instance, NHAI will provide the number and location of charging stations to be placed on highways to cover range anxiety issues on key highways," said a second official who also requested anonymity. “Railways and AAI will map the need for EV charging stations on railway stations and airports, respectively."