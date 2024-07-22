Puja Khedkar case: ‘…trust surgeon with disability,’ Smita Sabharwal stirs row with post on PwD quota in Civil Services
Puja Khedkar case: Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal questioned the disability quota in civil services and said that a government officer in the Central services requires physical strength.
Even as the IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar’s case continues to make headlines, another bureaucrat from Telangana has created a storm. Smita Sabharwal has questioned the need for a disability quota in All India Services (AIS) in her posts on X. She compared government officials to pilots and questioned whether airlines would hire a person with a disability or whether somebody would trust a surgeon with a disability. She took to X to address her opinion.