Pune EV startup launches India’s first e-cycle with dual suspension

A Pune-based e-cycle startup called EMotorad (EM) has launched its flagship products - EMX (previously Moovway) and Doodle. They plan to launch three more products by December and February by the name of EM - Cosmos, T-Rex, and T-rex Pro.

The company aims at introducing electric cycles, which currently cost way higher in the Indian market, at an affordable price by utilizing its local sourcing and manufacturing capabilities.

The company claims that the new product features India’s first dual suspension in an e-cycle. The product uses Samsung batteries to provide over 45 kms of range which can be extended to over 70 kms if the rider provides paddle assistance. The e-cycle also offers up to 21-speed options to the rider.

The company also offers a lifetime frame warranty with the e-cycle. The product gets dual disk brakes. The price for the new e-cycle starts at ₹50,000. Apart from the sale of the cycle, EM also plans to generate revenue by selling accessories for the e-cycle.

