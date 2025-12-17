Punjab plans EV sops in new industrial policy as states compete for investments
Summary
Punjab is set to launch an industrial policy in January that emphasizes electric vehicles. The policy will provide sector-specific incentives, including enhanced financial benefits, to promote clean mobility, reduce emissions, and create new jobs in the manufacturing sector.
NEW DELHI: The electric vehicles (EV) sector is expected to take centre stage in Punjab, as the state lines up an expanded package of incentives to attract fresh investments under the new industrial policy that is likely to be launched in January.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story