Punjab plans EV sops in new industrial policy as states compete for investments

EV financiers were of the view that 2025 showed promising advances towards EV adoption, but that more investment was needed, along with expansion of production capacities. "If we look at 2025, we are definitely on track for 30% adoption by 2030, however the momentum across the ecosystem needs to continue uniformly since we can grow only as fast as our slowest ecosystem participants," said Kunal Mundra, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Astranova Mobility, a Gurugram-based EV financier.