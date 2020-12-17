Punjab to charge processing fee for registration of new vehicle model

Punjab cabinet has approved a new rule regarding the processing fee for the registration of a new vehicle model or its variants in the state. So far, the state did not charge any fee for the same.

After the amendment made to the Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 a processing fee of ₹5,000 will be demanded from manufacturers of motor vehicles or their authorised dealers. This fee will be charged in order to give approval for the registration of a new model of a motor vehicle or its variants or LPG or CNG kit or electric vehicle in Punjab.

The changes were decided during a virtual meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The cabinet decided that the transport department would give approval for registration of a new model of motor vehicle, or its variants, in the state to the manufacturers or their authorised dealers.

According to a statement released by the state government, the neighbouring states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh are charging such a fee.

In another decision, the cabinet also approved relevant amendments to the Punjab Contract Labour (Regulation & Abolition) Rules, 1973 in a bid to fulfil one of the conditions imposed by the Centre for obtaining additional borrowing of 2 per cent of the GSDP (Gross state domestic product).

With inputs from PTI

