Pure EV faces dealer trouble amid fire incidents in scooters

The dealers alleged that Pure EV, which ranks among the top five electric scooter brands in terms of sales, made misleading claims,and kept changing the terms of commercial contracts to ask for more money for each despatch. “We were expected to have close to ₹1 crore as working capital when we started the dealership. We had deposited a substantial amount when we went into business with Pure EV. Then, almost overnight, the company asked us to pay for three truck-loads of scooters. We made an advance payment for more than two truck loads, but we received only one, while the company held the remaining amount. That’s when our tussle started," said Dinesh Arora, director of Okhla-based Evosta Mobility.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}