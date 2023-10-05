Pure EV unveils ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at ₹1,14,999: Check range and features
ePluto 7G Max electric scooter features 201 km range, advanced features, and vintage-inspired design
On Thursday, Pure EV unveiled the ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at an ex-showroom price of ₹114,999. The company has also revealed that bookings for this vintage-inspired electric scooter are now available nationwide, with deliveries scheduled to start during the forthcoming festive season. Pure EV's objective in introducing the ePluto 7G Max electric scooter is to boost its sales during the upcoming festive season.