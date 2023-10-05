On Thursday, Pure EV unveiled the ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at an ex-showroom price of ₹114,999. The company has also revealed that bookings for this vintage-inspired electric scooter are now available nationwide, with deliveries scheduled to start during the forthcoming festive season. Pure EV's objective in introducing the ePluto 7G Max electric scooter is to boost its sales during the upcoming festive season.

This electric scooter boasts an impressive 201 km range on a single charge. Additionally, it comes equipped with several advanced features, including hill-start assist, downhill assist, coasting regen, reverse mode, and smart AI for battery longevity. This vintage-inspired scooter is offered in four distinct color choices: Matte Black, Red, Grey, and White.

The ePluto 7G Max electric scooter is driven by a 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, paired with an electric motor delivering a peak power of 3.21 bhp. This battery pack is certified under AIS-156 and incorporates a smart battery management system driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The scooter offers three distinct riding modes and comes with a standard battery warranty covering 60,000 kilometers, with an optional extended warranty available up to 70,000 kilometers.

Regarding the design of the ePluto 7G Max, it features a classic aesthetic combined with contemporary touches such as LED lights and a fully digital instrument cluster. The scooter also incorporates smart regenerative technology and includes convenient features like reverse mode assist and parking assist. Notably, the Auto Push function enables the EV to maintain a steady speed of five kilometers per hour, eliminating the need for manual pushing by the rider.

Commenting on the debut of the ePluto 7G Max, Pure EV's co-founder and CEO, Rohit Vadera, noted that the enhanced iteration of their best-selling 7G model is aimed at individuals who typically cover a daily distance of approximately 100 kilometers.

“This upgraded version of our highest-selling 7G model is the result of our relentless pursuit of innovation, sustainability, and excellence. The model is targeted towards consumers driving around 100 km per day and do not want to go through the hassle of frequent charging," Vadera added.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!