Passenger vehicle exports from India increased 46 per cent in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, with Maruti Suzuki India leading the segment with dispatches of around 1.68 lakh units, as per the latest data by SIAM.

The total passenger vehicle (PV) exports stood at 4,24,037 units in April-December 2021-22 as compared with 2,91,170 units in the same period a year ago.

Passenger car shipments saw 45 per cent growth at 2,75,728 units while utility vehicle exports rose 47 per cent at 1,46,688 units during the period under review, the data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers showed.

Export of vans nearly doubled to 1,621 units in April-December 2021-22 as compared with 877 units in the same period last fiscal year.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) led the segment during the period, followed by Hyundai Motor India and Kia India at the second and third positions, respectively.

MSI, the country's largest carmaker exported 1,67,964 PVs in the period under review, almost triple as compared with 59,821 units in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Besides, the company shipped out 1,958 Super Carry (LCV) units during the nine-month period.

MSI's top PV export markets include Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, the Middle East and neighbouring regions while its top five export models comprise Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza.

When contacted, MSI Executive Director (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti told PTI that about two years ago, the company decided to mount a strong effort towards a quantum increase in exports.

"Our ambition was also inspired by a two-pronged strategy of the Commerce & Industry Ministry to deepen localisation and multiply exports as part of the overall Make in India vision. With the strong support of our parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation, we worked on all fronts – expanding the export product portfolio, reaching out to more geographies/markets and expanding distributor network," he noted.

With this, during April-December 2021-22, the automaker was able to export 1,69,922 vehicles (PV plus LCV), the highest ever in a nine-month period, Bharti stated.

"Not only this, in the calendar year 2021, Maruti Suzuki exported 2,05,450 vehicles, the highest ever in a calendar year. These numbers show the confidence of customers around the world in the quality, technology, reliability, performance and cost-effectiveness of our cars," he noted.

Hyundai Motor India's foreign dispatches stood at 1,00,059 units during April-December 2021-22, up 35 per cent from the year-ago period.

Similarly, Kia India exported 34,341 units across global markets in the period under review as compared with 28,538 units in the last fiscal year.

Volkswagen India exported 29,796 units in the April-December period.

In the third quarter (October-December), total PV exports rose to 1,39,363 units as compared with 1,36,016 units in the same period of 2020-21. However, in December, total overseas PV shipments declined to 54,846 units as against 57,050 units in December 2020.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

