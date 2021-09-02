PV firms cut production due to semiconductor shortage

“Semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. The recent lockdowns in East Asia have worsened the supply situation and hence Tata Motors is forced to moderate production and offtake volumes in the coming months. The situation is fluid and we will continue to work to mitigate the impact of this and aim to meet our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach, including close engagement with our extended supply chain partners," said a Tata Motors spokesperson.

