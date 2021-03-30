India’s passenger vehicle sales to grow in double digits in FY 22 on the back of substantial improvement in economic activity and low base effect of FY 21 as the Covid-19 pandemic impacted demand for vehicles in the first two quarters of the fiscal.

According to credit ratings firm ICRA, passenger vehicle (PV) industry is expected to post an impressive growth of 22% to 25% for FY2022 after a 2%-4% de-growth in FY2021.

On the macro economic scenario, India is expected to be amongst the fastest growing large economies during FY2022 with most economists expecting double digit growth in GDP. Historically, passenger vehicle demand has witnessed stellar growth whenever GDP growth exceeded 7%, said the firm a note on Tuesday.

It further added that the low base of first quarter of FY 2021 will optically result in exceptionally high growth rate in FY2022, though FY2019-24 CAGR growth will remain modest at 3%-4%. As per ICRA, whether the industry will cross the earlier peak of FY2019 in FY2022 or not remains to be seen.

According to Ashish Modani, vice-president, ICRA, the V-shaped economic recovery has boosted consumer sentiments from lows of June quarter of this fiscal even though it still remains lower than previous (2019) levels.

“Consumer sentiments are one of the key indicators for non-discretionary purchases like cars and luxury goods. Demand has remained strong post the festive seasons as both retail and wholesale dispatches witnessed recovery. The industry clocked the best-ever volume during H2 FY2021, primarily driven by inventory restocking and pent-up demand," said Modani.

He further added that as demand sentiments improved, discounts offered during the lean phase eased substantially and the industry’s outlook continues to remain stable.

Despite reversal in volumes passenger vehicle manufacturers has been under pressure to deliver vehicles and production has taken a hit due to a global shortage of semiconductor-based parts. Some of the popular products now have waiting period of five to ten months.

According to ICRA, India’s dependency on overseas suppliers for semi-conductor is likely to continue over the next 3-5 years and in this fiscal volume will be impacted in the June quarter.

“The stronger than expected recovery along with supply disruption at few manufacturing locations has aggravated chip shortage issues and some OEMs have experienced the impact on production volumes. Though some normalcy is expected from Jun-2021 onwards industry volume will be impacted during Q1 FY2022," the ratings firm added.

