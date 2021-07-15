PV makers to recover faster than two-wheeler manufacturers: Report

“With a total of 32 fuel price hikes in Q1-FY22 (16 each in May and June) by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the consumer sentiments which were already low, further weakened and delayed their decision to purchase a vehicle. During this quarter, cumulative wholesales for all segments was lower than previous quarter, but higher by a large margin than Q1-FY21. When compared with Q1-FY19, only tractors performed well, which shows that tractors demand has remained unaffected in this pandemic," the analysts added.