PV retail sales fall by 25.3% m-o-m owing to second wave of covid

“FADA humbly requests Auto OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to handhold their dealers the way they did last year during the first phase of pandemic as situation is very grim in most states and dealer principals as well as their teams are fighting for survival from covid. FADA also requests the government to come out with a financial package the way they did last year. We also request RBI to come out with guidelines/notifications for relaxation of loan repayment equivalent to the tune of number of days of lockdown each state has announced," added Gulati.