PV sales growth impresses in April, but covid spread could dampen May prospects

For PV sales even as the longer-term outlook remains healthy, analysts feel the inventory levels at the dealers remain high and may limit growth in May. “Our industry interactions suggest inventory levels have gone up by 110,000-140,000 units. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has advanced its 9-day maintenance shutdown by a month to May, which we believe will impact wholesales," said analysts at Nomura Research in their note. Nevertheless, Nomura expects 30%/12% y-o-y growth in PV sales during FY22/23 respectively. This indicates that longer-term outlook may still be intact.

