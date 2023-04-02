NEW DELHI : Sales of passenger vehicles and tractors set new records in FY23, with leading carmakers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors reporting their highest-ever sales, despite a marginal dip in March for some companies. Tractor volumes surged 12% from the previous year to reach 944,000 units, a record high. Aided by strong demand for sports utility vehicles (SUVs), overall passenger vehicle sales rose 27% to touch 3.89 million.

Among two-wheeler makers, TVS Motor Company’s domestic sales grew 22% in March, while Royal Enfield’s rose a modest 2%.

In contrast, prospects for the year ahead are dim thanks to inflation and new regulations. While growth in the passenger vehicle industry is projected to soften to 5%-7% in FY24 to 4.05-4.10 million units, unseasonal rains and anticipation of higher-than-normal temperatures have also led to the tractor industry moderating growth outlook to modest single-digit levels this fiscal.

Tractors had a dream run for several quarters, as consecutive seasons of a normal monsoon buoyed sentiment in the market and the economics of investing in new farm machinery turned favourable for farmers.

But now, sentiment is expected to turn lukewarm as a slew of price increases and inflationary headwinds come into play. An early spell of unseasonal rains has already damaged crop in several parts of north India, which could put pressure on cash flow in the agriculture sector in the first quarter of FY24.

To partially offset the impact of inflation and regulatory requirements, Maruti Suzuki hiked the prices of its vehicles by an average of 0.8% across all models from 1 April. Other automakers too have already announced price increases of up to 1.5% from this month. Hero MotoCorp has also announced price hikes from this month.

The price increases were also prompted by the second phase of Bharat Stage-VI emissions norms, which stipulate tighter requirements to measure a vehicle’s real-world carbon and particulate matter emissions. Automakers need to ensure all of their production is compliant with the new norms by 1 April. They can, however, continue to sell their existing inventory in the market.