PV, tractor sales hit record high in FY23 despite March dip2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 01:14 AM IST
Aided by strong demand for sports utility vehicles (SUVs), overall passenger vehicle sales rose 27% to touch 3.89 million.
NEW DELHI : Sales of passenger vehicles and tractors set new records in FY23, with leading carmakers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors reporting their highest-ever sales, despite a marginal dip in March for some companies. Tractor volumes surged 12% from the previous year to reach 944,000 units, a record high. Aided by strong demand for sports utility vehicles (SUVs), overall passenger vehicle sales rose 27% to touch 3.89 million.
