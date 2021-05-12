NEW DELHI : Wholesale dispatches of vehicles across categories reported double-digit decline in April as exponential surge in covid-19 cases across the country, and the consequent lockdown measures impacted production and delivery of vehicles to dealerships across the country. Some manufacturers also reduced production due to shutdown of dealerships across states.

Wholesale of passenger vehicles (PVs) decreased by 10% on a sequential basis to 261,633 units during the month, according to sales data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) on Wednesday. Vehicle sales were hit initially due to lockdown measures imposed in Maharashtra to contain the spread of covid-19 and similar measures were implemented in other parts of the country as well in the second half of April which further impacted volumes.

Vehicle sales are usually compared on a corresponding basis, but last April, automakers had to close down their respective factories and showrooms, as the Union government had imposed a stringent nationwide lockdown from 18 March 2020. Subsequently, operations remained suspended till the first week of May 2020 and in some cases early June.

Automobile sales in India are counted as factory dispatches and not retail sales.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India's largest carmaker, reported a 7% month-on-month (m-o-m) decline in sales to 135,879 units in April. While, country’s second largest vehicle manufacturer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, also reported a drop in vehicle dispatches by 6.8% to 49,002 units. Mumbai-based carmaker Tata Motors saw wholesales fall by 15.3%, while Mahindra and Mahindra’s dispatches increased by 9.4%, although on a low base.

According to Rajesh Menon, director general, Siam, the second wave of covid infections has impacted the sales of vehicles in April.

“Supply chain related production challenges continue with the lockdown restrictions in many parts of the country. The demand has been clearly impacted by second wave of covid-19, both in terms of low consumer sentiments and closure of dealerships due to lockdown restrictions," said Menon.

He added that vehicle manufacturing has been restricted and original equipment manufacturers have come forward to improve oxygen supply for medical use

Dispatches of two-wheelers also fell by 33.5% m-o-m to 995,097 units in April as result of a 32.8% drop in sales of motorcycles to 667,841 units and 34.35% decline in scooters to 300,462 units.

High spread of covid-19 infections in rural areas has led to a sharp fall in customer sentiment during the marriage season. Demand for two-wheelers, especially in the entry-level segment, has been softening in the past few months due to an increase in prices of vehicles and resumption of public transport.

Siam did not provide details of commercial vehicle dispatches for the month.

The vehicle wholesale data for April is in line with the retail data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations on Monday. Showroom sales of passenger vehicles decreased by 25.33% to 208,883 units, while the same for motorcycles and scooters dropped by 27.6% to 865,134.

“Increase in covid-19 cases in April 2021 impacted volumes across segments. Current valuations largely factor in a sustained recovery (our base case), leaving a limited margin of safety for any negative surprises. We prefer four-wheelers over two-wheelers as PVs are the least impacted segment currently and offer a stable competitive environment. We expect the commercial vehicle cycle recovery to slowdown in the near term," said analysts of Motilal Oswal in a note.

