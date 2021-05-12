PV wholesale falls 10% sequentially in April owing to covid second wave

Wholesale of passenger vehicles (PVs) decreased by 10% on a sequential basis to 261,633 units during the month, according to sales data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) on Wednesday. Vehicle sales were hit initially due to lockdown measures imposed in Maharashtra to contain the spread of covid-19 and similar measures were implemented in other parts of the country as well in the second half of April which further impacted volumes.

