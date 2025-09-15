PVs down, but three-wheeler segment records best-ever August sales: SIAM

New Delhi [India] September 15 (ANI): The Indian automobile industry witnessed mixed performance in August 2025 with passenger vehicle sales declining, while three-wheeler and two-wheeler segments registered growth, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Monday.

According to SIAM data, passenger vehicle sales stood at 3,21,840 units in August 2025, marking a decline of 8.8 percent compared to the same month last year. The industry attributed the fall to recalibration of dispatches by manufacturers.

On the other hand, the three-wheeler category registered its highest-ever sales for August, growing 8.3 per cent year-on-year to 75,759 units from 69,962 units in August 2024.

The growth was driven by passenger carriers and goods carriers. However, the e-rickshaw segment fell sharply by 49.4 per cent to 1,344 units, while e-cart sales surged 362.9 per cent to 810 units.

Two-wheeler sales rose 7.1 per cent to 18,33,921 units in August 2025 compared to 17,11,662 units last year. Scooters grew 12.7 per cent to 6,83,397 units, while motorcycles saw a modest 4.3 per cent rise to 11,06,638 units. Mopeds registered a slight decline of 1.5 per cent, at 43,886 units. Quadricycles recorded negligible activity with no sales reported in August.

Commenting on the performance, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said, "Sales of Passenger Vehicles in August 2025 de-grew by (-) 8.8 per cent, posting sales of 3.22 Lakh units as compared to August of the previous year, primarily due to recalibration of dispatches by Passenger vehicle manufacturers.

Three Wheelers posted their highest ever sales of August in 2025 of 0.76 Lakh units, with a growth of 8.3 per cent as compared to August 2024. The two-wheeler segment grew by 7.1 per cent in August 2025, as compared to August 2024, with sales of 18.34 Lakh units."

He added that the government's recent decision to reduce Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on vehicles would "go a long way in enabling broader access to mobility and inject fresh momentum into the Indian automotive sector in the upcoming festive season."

