QJ Motor debuts in India with four new motorbikes: Here’s everything to know

QJ Motor, a Chinese bike manufacturer, has entered India with four new motorbikes, dubbed as the SRC 250, SRV 300, SRK 400 and SRC 500. For dealerships, the manufacturer has partnered with Adishwar Auto Ride India along with Benelli, Keeway and Zontes which cater to the customers through the 40 dealerships across the country. Here are the details on the four new bikes:

