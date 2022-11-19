QJ Motor debuts in India with four new motorbikes: Here’s everything to know

QJ Motor, a Chinese bike manufacturer, has entered India with four new motorbikes, dubbed as the SRC 250, SRV 300, SRK 400 and SRC 500. For dealerships, the manufacturer has partnered with Adishwar Auto Ride India along with Benelli, Keeway and Zontes which cater to the customers through the 40 dealerships across the country. Here are the details on the four new bikes:
QJ Motor, a Chinese bike manufacturer, has entered India with four new motorbikes, dubbed as the SRC 250, SRV 300, SRK 400 and SRC 500. For dealerships, the manufacturer has partnered with Adishwar Auto Ride India along with Benelli, Keeway and Zontes which cater to the customers through the 40 dealerships across the country. Here are the details on the four new bikes:
QJ Motor SRC 250
The QJ Motor SRC 250 comes with a retro-inspired look and teardrop-shaped fuel tank. The bike features a circular headlamp, a single-piece set and a sleeker tail-lamp. Speaking of the engine, the bike uses a 249 cc twin-cylinder engine, which develops the power output of 17.5 hp and a torque of 16.5 Nm. The SRC 250 comes equipped with a single pod instrument console, telescopic front forks and disc brakes.
QJ Motor SRC 250
The QJ Motor SRC 250 comes with a retro-inspired look and teardrop-shaped fuel tank. The bike features a circular headlamp, a single-piece set and a sleeker tail-lamp. Speaking of the engine, the bike uses a 249 cc twin-cylinder engine, which develops the power output of 17.5 hp and a torque of 16.5 Nm. The SRC 250 comes equipped with a single pod instrument console, telescopic front forks and disc brakes.
QJ Motor SRV 300
The QJ Motor SRV 300 is powered by a 296 cc Vtwin engine which generates 30 hp power and 26 Nm of torque power. This cruiser features a walnut-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlamp and inverted front forks. In terms of features, the bike gets dual rear shock absorbers, a side-mounted exhaust and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.
QJ Motor SRV 300
The QJ Motor SRV 300 is powered by a 296 cc Vtwin engine which generates 30 hp power and 26 Nm of torque power. This cruiser features a walnut-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlamp and inverted front forks. In terms of features, the bike gets dual rear shock absorbers, a side-mounted exhaust and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.
QJ Motor SRK 400
The QJ Motor SRK 400 generates power from a 400 cc parallel-twin engine which churns out 41 hp of power and 37 Nm torque. This middleweight streetfighter sports a dual-projector LED headlamp with DRLs, split-type seats, an LED tail-lamp and a wide handlebar. In terms of features, it comes equipped with inverted front forks, petal-type disc brakes with dual-channels ABS and side-mounted mono-shock unit.
QJ Motor SRK 400
The QJ Motor SRK 400 generates power from a 400 cc parallel-twin engine which churns out 41 hp of power and 37 Nm torque. This middleweight streetfighter sports a dual-projector LED headlamp with DRLs, split-type seats, an LED tail-lamp and a wide handlebar. In terms of features, it comes equipped with inverted front forks, petal-type disc brakes with dual-channels ABS and side-mounted mono-shock unit.
QJ Motor SRC 500
The QJ Motor SRC 500 is powered by a 480 cc single cylinder engine. It is capable of generating 25.5 hp power and 36 Nm of torque. It comes with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlamp, telescopic front forks and tubular grab rails. Speaking of the features, the bike gets a dual-pod instrument cluster, ribbed-pattern seat, a sleeker-looking tail-lamp and dual rear shock absorber.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
QJ Motor SRC 500
The QJ Motor SRC 500 is powered by a 480 cc single cylinder engine. It is capable of generating 25.5 hp power and 36 Nm of torque. It comes with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlamp, telescopic front forks and tubular grab rails. Speaking of the features, the bike gets a dual-pod instrument cluster, ribbed-pattern seat, a sleeker-looking tail-lamp and dual rear shock absorber.
Qianjiang Motor is popularly known as QJ Motor. It is a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.
Qianjiang Motor is popularly known as QJ Motor. It is a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.