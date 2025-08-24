Govt's last mile e-mobility push skids as quadricycles see zero traction under PLI
The ₹25,938-crore production-linked incentive scheme for automobiles has seen no applications for electric quadricycle testing at ARAI. With zero sales in four years, funds are being redirected from e-rickshaws to support L5 category electric three-wheelers instead.
New Delhi: Four years after the Union cabinet approved the ₹25,938-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and auto parts, not a single manufacturer has applied to test an electric quadricycle at the country's top vehicle testing agency, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), to two officials aware of the development said.