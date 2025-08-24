All manufacturers seeking incentives under the PLI-Auto scheme have to ensure their models pass the stringent localization test by the ARAI. The scheme mandates 50% localization, meaning all vehicles must source half their components from India.

In a report earlier this month, government think tank Niti Aayog had said manufacturers had made specific demands related to last-mile mobility. They had called for a ‘single-till’ approach between two critical electric mobility government schemes, PLI-Auto and PM E-drive, so that vehicles qualified for incentives under one would also qualify for incentives under the other.

The PM E-drive scheme, with a ₹10,900-crore outlay, provides an upfront capital reduction to buyers of electric vehicles in the form of a discount. Subsequently, the government reimburses manufacturers for the difference. While the localization requirements under this demand-side incentive scheme arestringent, they are different from those for the PLI-Auto scheme, which is a supply-side incentive.