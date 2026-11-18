Tighter rules on electric rickshaws are prompting drivers to shift towards larger electric and CNG autos, and Bajaj Auto Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd are reaping the benefits.
The numbers speak for themselves: e-rickshaw registrations between January and October 2026 were down 14% compared to the same period last year to 3.19 lakh, whereas passenger 3-wheelers were up 31% to 7.11 lakh, Mint’s review of Vahan data showed. The market appears to be moving towards vehicles from the established manufacturers.