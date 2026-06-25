Quote of the day by Eric Thomas: ‘When you want to succeed as bad as you want…’

Success is one of the most desired goals in human life, yet only a few people are willing to pursue it with unwavering dedication.

Eric Thomas’s powerful quote, “When you want to succeed as bad as you want to breathe, then you’ll be successful,” highlights the importance of passion, persistence, and commitment. The quote encourages individuals to develop a strong desire for their goals and work relentlessly toward them. It reminds us that extraordinary achievements require extraordinary effort and an unshakable determination to overcome obstacles.

Quote of the day “When you want to succeed as bad as you want to breathe, then you’ll be successful.” — Eric Thomas

The quote says that true success comes when your desire for achievement becomes as intense, urgent, and necessary as your need for air.

This quote was spoken by Eric Thomas, a renowned American motivational speaker, author, and educator. He became famous through his motivational speech “The Secret to Success,” which was later included in his book of the same name. In the speech, Thomas narrates a story about a young man seeking the secret of success, emphasising that success requires extraordinary commitment and determination.

Meaning of the quote The quote compares the desire for success with the human need to breathe. Breathing is essential for survival, and when a person is deprived of air, nothing else matters except getting that next breath. Eric Thomas suggests that success requires a similar level of focus and urgency.

Many people say they want success, but their efforts often do not match their words. According to Thomas, genuine success comes when a person is willing to dedicate time, energy, discipline, and sacrifice toward achieving their goals. The quote emphasises that success is not achieved through wishful thinking but through relentless determination and hard work.

Why this quote resonates This quote resonates with people because it speaks directly to the relationship between effort and achievement. Many individuals dream of success, yet they often struggle with distractions, procrastination, and the fear of failure. Eric Thomas’s words serve as a wake-up call, encouraging people to evaluate how much they truly desire their goals.

The quote inspires students, athletes, entrepreneurs, and professionals by reminding them that determination and perseverance are often more important than talent alone. Its powerful imagery makes it memorable and motivates people to push beyond their limits.

How can you implement this Develop a daily routine that supports your ambitions and eliminate distractions that waste valuable time.

Practice discipline, remain consistent, and continue working even when motivation fades.

Learn from failures rather than being discouraged by them.

Focus on long-term growth instead of immediate rewards.

Most importantly, cultivate a mindset that treats your goals as priorities rather than optional pursuits.

When your dedication matches your aspirations, success becomes far more attainable. Who is Eric Thomas? Eric Thomas was born on 3 September 1970 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. He was raised primarily by his single mother after his father was absent from much of his early life. Despite facing numerous challenges, including dropping out of high school and experiencing homelessness, Thomas transformed his life through education and perseverance.

He earned a GED before pursuing a bachelor's degree at Oakwood University. He later earned a master's degree from Michigan State University and a doctorate in Educational Administration.