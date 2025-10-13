R15 V4 to Xtreme 125R: 5 best bikes you can plan if you earn ₹40,000 per month

When it comes to buying the right motorcycle on an average urban salary, one needs to strike a balance between aspirations and affordability. For someone who earns roughly ₹40,000 each month, making a purchase under ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom) can very well be financially feasible with the right budgeting and loan strategy. Most entry-level sport bikes and commuters today offer great value for money while ensuring lower running costs and flexible financing options.

With most commuter and entry-level performance bikes priced well under ₹2 lakh, smart financing can make monthly repayments comfortable without compromising on thrills. At the same time, there is a wide range of options available, which may make it confusing to understand what options are within reach. To understand this, one needs to observe their finances and figure out the range of down payment options available.

For a motorcycle, the average down payment ranges between 10-20 per cent of the on-road price, but we recommend putting down 30 per cent to enable a lower EMI that leaves you with much-needed financial headroom for riding gear, running costs, and emergencies. To best highlight this, we take a look at 5 bikes that fit the range of someone earning around ₹50,000 per month and calculate the respective EMI and total interest based on two different down payment options:

Model (30% Down Payment Scenario) Ex-Showroom Price (Rs) Down Payment (Rs) Loan Amount (Rs) EMI (Rs) Interest Paid (Rs) Total Amount Payable (Rs) Yamaha R15 1,69,425 59,700 1,39,300 4,518 23,348 1,82,648 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V 1,29,615 46,163 1,07,714 3,549 20,050 1,73,927 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V 1,17,990 42,812 99,894 3,284 18,474 1,61,180 Honda CB125 Hornet 1,02,771 35,746 83,407 2,744 15,377 1,34,530 Hero Xtreme 125R 91,116 32,065 74,817 2,459 13,707 1,20,589

Yamaha R15:

Down Payment Scenario Down Payment (Rs) Loan Amount (Rs) EMI (Rs) Interest Paid (Rs) Total Amount Payable (Rs) 10% Down Payment 19,900 1,79,100 5,808 29,988 2,09,088 30% Down Payment 59,700 1,39,300 4,518 23,348 1,82,648

The Yamaha R15 V4 remains a benchmark for accessible performance, blending a sharp design language with reliability. At the minimum down payment, the EMI of nearly ₹5,800 could stretch a modest monthly budget, particularly when running costs are added. Increasing the amount to 30 per cent of the on-road price lowers the EMI to around ₹4,500 and cuts interest by more than ₹6,000, improving long-term affordability.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V:

Down Payment Scenario Down Payment (Rs) Loan Amount (Rs) EMI (Rs) Interest Paid (Rs) Total Amount Payable (Rs) 10% Down Payment 15,388 1,38,489 4,556 25,527 1,79,404 30% Down Payment 46,163 1,07,714 3,549 20,050 1,73,927

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is aimed at buyers who seek the efficiency of a commuter without losing out on sporty characteristics. With an on-road price of about ₹1.54 lakh, it fits comfortably within the reach of a ₹40,000 monthly income.

Choosing the 10 per cent option raises the EMI to around ₹4,550, but a 30 per cent down payment brings this down by roughly ₹1,000 per month. The total interest difference between the two is over ₹5,000, making the higher down payment more cost-efficient over time.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V:

Down Payment Scenario Down Payment (Rs) Loan Amount (Rs) EMI (Rs) Interest Paid (Rs) Total Amount Payable (Rs) 10% Down Payment 14,271 1,28,435 4,224 23,629 1,66,335 30% Down Payment 42,812 99,894 3,284 18,474 1,61,180

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V remains one of the most refined and feature-rich motorcycles in its class. Under the minimum down payment plan, the EMI stands at about ₹4,200, which could be manageable. But increasing the upfront cost to 30 per cent reduces the EMI to nearly ₹3,300 and cuts total interest by around ₹5,000, lowering overall expenditure through the loan tenure.

Honda CB125 Hornet:

Down Payment Scenario Down Payment (Rs) Loan Amount (Rs) EMI (Rs) Interest Paid (Rs) Total Amount Payable (Rs) 10% Down Payment 11,915 1,07,238 3,522 19,554 1,38,707 30% Down Payment 35,746 83,407 2,744 15,377 1,34,530

Honda entered the highly-competitive 125 cc sports commuter category with the launch of the CB 125 Hornet. Priced at ₹1.19 lakh on-road, it is a reliable offering for someone earning around the ₹40,000 mark. At 10 per cent down, the EMI is close to ₹3,500, which remains within a comfortable limit. Increasing the down payment to 30 per cent brings it under ₹2,800 and reduces the total cost of ownership by over ₹4,000 in interest.

Hero Xtreme 125R:

Down Payment Scenario Down Payment (Rs) Loan Amount (Rs) EMI (Rs) Interest Paid (Rs) Total Amount Payable (Rs) 10% Down Payment 10,688 96,194 3,160 17,566 1,24,448 30% Down Payment 32,065 74,817 2,459 13,707 1,20,589

The Hero Xtreme 125R serves as an accessible yet premium commuter option, offering modern design and good fuel efficiency. With an on-road price of just over ₹1.06 lakh, it represents one of the most affordable models in this list.

A 10 per cent down payment yields an EMI of around ₹3,160, which is still manageable within a ₹40,000 monthly income. However, the 30 per cent option reduces the EMI to roughly ₹2,450 and brings down total interest by nearly ₹3,900, making it even more cost-effective.