Raksha Bandhan 2024 gift ideas: 5 Electric scooters you can buy for your siblings - Ola S1 X, Ather 450X and more
Celebrate Raksha Bandhan by gifting your sister an eco-friendly electric two-wheeler. Options include the Ola S1 X, Lectrix EV LXS G2.0, Hero Electric Optima CX, LXS G3.0, and Ather 450X Gen 3.
Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, making it the perfect opportunity to show your sister how much she means to you. To celebrate the special bond between siblings, consider giving her a thoughtful gift. This year, why not surprise her with a stylish, eco-friendly electric two-wheeler?