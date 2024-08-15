Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, making it the perfect opportunity to show your sister how much she means to you. To celebrate the special bond between siblings, consider giving her a thoughtful gift. This year, why not surprise her with a stylish, eco-friendly electric two-wheeler? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top 5 picks for the ideal two wheeler EV:

Ola S1 X Ola Electric's S1 X is one of the most popular electric scooters in the country. It comes equipped with a 4 kWh battery and boasts a top speed of 85 km/h. The scooter can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 4.1 seconds and reaches 60 km/h in 8.1 seconds. Available in various variants and color options, the Ola S1 X starts at ₹87,524 (ex-showroom).

LXS G2.0 The Lectrix EV LXS G2.0 is an excellent option for those seeking a budget-friendly electric scooter. It delivers a smooth riding experience with 93 outstanding features, such as anti-theft protection, a speed-lock system for enhanced security, and emergency SOS alerts. The LXS Moonshine edition, which commemorates India's lunar milestones, is equipped with a 2.3 kW battery and offers a range of 98 km. It is currently priced at ₹84,999.

Hero electric optima scooter The Hero Electric Optima Scooter CX offers a dual battery option, featuring a 1.53 kWh battery. When fully charged, it can travel around 140 kilometers. With a top speed of 45 km/h, it is priced at ₹85,000. From a rider's viewpoint, the scooter is well-equipped with essential features and boasts a long seat for a comfortable ride. Weighing only 93 kilograms, it is easy to maneuver through traffic and navigate narrow streets.

LXS G3.0 The LXS G3.0 boasts a range of 115 km thanks to its 3 kW battery and efficient Eco mode. It is claimed to feature a quick charging time of three hours and includes Navigation Assist for added convenience. This scooter is stylish, and it comes equipped with a combined drum-brake system for enhanced safety. It is priced at ₹96,990.

Ather 450X Gen 3 The Ather 450X Gen 3 is a leading option among electric scooters in India, available in two motor variants: 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh. The 2.9 kWh version provides a certified range of up to 111 kilometers per charge, while the 3.7 kWh variant offers a 150 kilometers. It comes at a starting price of ₹1,40,599.

Featuring a sleek, all-aluminium body, this scooter is equipped with advanced safety features such as AutoHold, Park Assist, a Guide-Me Home light, an industry-first Emergency Stop Signal, and FallSafe technology. It also has upgraded RAM capacity, ensuring smooth and efficient performance on its 7-inch TFT screen.

