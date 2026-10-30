Range anxiety: Ather set to challenge Ola with cheaper, low-range electric scooters

NEW DELHI: Tarun Mehta-led Ather Energy expects low-range, cheaper electric scooters to drive sales even as the company works on rolling out its longest-distance models over the next few quarters in a market where crosstown rival Ola Electric is betting on higher-range two-wheelers.
According to the company's estimates, an average Ather customer rides 27-28 km a day, suggesting that most users do not need the 160-200 km range offered by premium electric scooters. The company is betting that customers will increasingly choose smaller battery packs once they compare the additional cost of higher range with their actual daily usage.