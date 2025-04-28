Land Rover has launched the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography in India at ₹ 69.50 lakh. This luxury SUV offers two mild-hybrid engines, advanced features, and a refined design. It emphasises comfort and safety with premium materials and technology, setting a new benchmark in its segment.

Land Rover has launched the new Range Rover Evoque Autobiography in India, with a starting price of ₹69.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This luxury SUV is offered with two mild-hybrid powertrain choices: a P250 petrol engine that generates 247 bhp and 365 Nm of torque, and a D200 diesel engine that produces 201 bhp along with 430 Nm of torque. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Design and Styling Staying true to the brand’s bold design language, the latest Evoque boasts a more refined and sophisticated exterior. A standout feature is the panoramic roof, designed to flood the cabin with natural light and create a sense of openness. Customers can also personalise the SUV with contrasting roof finishes in Black or Corinthian Bronze, adding an extra flair to the overall appearance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the front, the Evoque Autobiography is fitted with advanced Pixel LED headlights complemented by signature Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), enhancing both visibility and road presence. The SUV rides on distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels adorned with Burnished Copper accents, adding to its elegant yet dynamic character.

Interior and Features Inside, the Evoque Autobiography promises an oasis of comfort and technology. The cabin features heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, and 14-way electrically adjustable front seats, ensuring maximum passenger comfort. The luxurious atmosphere is further elevated by the use of premium materials such as Shadow Grey Ash veneer.

Regarding the interior, the Evoque features an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen integrated with the Pivi Pro infotainment system, complemented by a Meridian Surround Sound System for an enhanced audio experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Safety and Assistance Systems In terms of safety, the Evoque Autobiography comes equipped with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Driver Condition Monitor, and front and rear parking aids. These features work together to ensure a safer and more confident driving experience.