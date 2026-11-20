Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed that the Range Rover GT, a new coupe-SUV, will make its global debut in early 2027, Autocar India reported. The GT will launch as a fully electric model. A hybrid version is also planned, but it will arrive only later in the model’s lifecycle.

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The Range Rover GT is a new addition to the Range Rover family. JLR first showed it as a camouflaged prototype in July 2026. Its low-slung coupe-SUV styling is a clear break from the upright shape of current Range Rover models. It is also expected to be the first Land Rover model built on JLR’s new 800-volt Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA), which was developed for electric vehicles.

Range Rover GT exterior design: What to expect

Range Rover GT EV.

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The Range Rover GT will feature a sleek exterior with a sloping roofline and a sporty stance. The feature in the camouflaged prototype includes angled LED headlamps, a mostly closed front fascia, and vertically positioned air intakes. JLR has yet to reveal the SUV's exact dimensions, but it is expected to be longer than the standard-wheelbase Range Rover. It will also be the lowest-slung of all Range Rover models.

Side profile with flared wheel arches, big black alloy wheels, short overhangs and flush door handles. The rear of the coupe SUV receives a full-width LED light bar, a modest bootlid spoiler and an integrated diffuser. The charging port is located behind the rear wheelhouse.

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Range Rover GT EV.

The cabin has been built with a minimalistic design, with fewer physical buttons and more digital controls. The infotainment system control console is a large OLED touchscreen in the centre, a two-spoke steering wheel and a thin digital driver's display. The centre console takes on a floating theme and features metallic touches.

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The rear section appears to offer a two-seat configuration. The middle part of the backrest has been designed as a control panel for functions such as climate control and seat adjustments. The prototype images also show the panoramic glass roof.

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Range Rover GT powertrain and platform details JLR have not revealed details of the Range Rover GT's battery, motor, driving range or performance. The SUV is expected to use the company's 800-volt EMA platform, which could support faster charging and improved electric powertrain efficiency.

The electric one will be the first to be available in early 2027, but a hybrid version based on the electric model will follow in a reasonable time, JLR has confirmed. The company has still not revealed any dates or details for its launch.

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Pricing has not been announced. There is no launch timeline or confirmation for India yet. JLR is expected to share more details closer to the global debut.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.