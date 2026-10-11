Ranveer Singh buys BMW i7: All about the luxury electric sedan, its price, range and features

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly added another luxury car to his collection, this time opting for an all-electric sedan from BMW.

Ranveer Singh is now the owner of BMW i7M70 Videos circulating on social media show the actor taking delivery of the BMW i7, a premium electric vehicle that brings together performance, technology and comfort.

According to reports by NDTV and NDTV Profit on 10 October, Singh was seen with the new car after its delivery. The purchase is believed to be a personal one rather than a promotional gift from BMW India, although the actor has not publicly confirmed the details of the transaction.

The acquisition comes shortly after BMW India appointed Singh as its brand ambassador and launched its updated 7 Series range, which includes both petrol-powered and fully electric models.

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BMW i7: Price in India The BMW i7 is priced between ₹1.95 crore and ₹2.65 crore (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. The range includes the i7 50 xDrive M Sport and the performance-focused i7 M70 xDrive. In a video shared by automobile photographer Clinton Pereira , it can be seen that the Dhurandhar actor is driving the M70 variant.

The latest model was launched in India in September 2026. BMW has also begun local production of the i7 at its Chennai plant, making India one of only two countries, alongside Germany, where the electric sedan is manufactured.

BMW i7: Battery, range and performance The BMW i7 uses a 112.5kWh battery pack and an automatic transmission. Its driving range and acceleration figures vary by variant.

The i7 50 xDrive M Sport produces 455hp and 600Nm of torque, with a claimed 0-100kph acceleration time of 5.5 seconds. It offers a claimed range of up to 728km on the WLTP test cycle.

The more powerful i7 M70 xDrive – the variant that Singh owns – delivers substantially higher performance, producing up to 680hp. BMW claims it can accelerate from 0-100kph in around 3.7 seconds.

Actual driving range can vary depending on road conditions, driving style, weather and the use of the car's climate-control systems.

Features that set the BMW i7 apart The i7's appeal extends beyond its electric powertrain. Its cabin is designed to offer a chauffeur-driven luxury experience, with particular attention to rear-seat passengers.

One of its standout features is a 31.3-inch 8K Theatre Screen for rear occupants, creating a cinema-like viewing experience. The sedan also offers a 14.6-inch passenger display and BMW's panoramic head-up display.

Comfort features include power-adjustable seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions, alongside powered ottomans on selected configurations. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected-car services, over-the-air software updates and advanced driver-assistance systems add to its technology package.

A new addition to Ranveer Singh's car collection The BMW i7 joins a garage that reportedly includes the GMC Hummer EV, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Range Rover and Aston Martin Rapide S. The Hummer EV is another electric vehicle in the actor's collection, making the i7 his latest reported addition to the electric-car line-up.

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With its combination of long-distance capability, a technology-rich cabin and premium comfort, the BMW i7 offers a different proposition from the imposing Hummer EV.