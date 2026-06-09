Rapido to expand deeper into India, bets big on value rides amid inflation

New Delhi: Rapido will use the cash on its books to expand beyond the 500 cities it currently serves, while extending into categories like three-wheelers and ride-share services as it deepens its mass-market playbook, a top company executive said.
The company believes that offering a value-for-money proposition will gain salience at a time when West Asia-war linked inflation forces consumers to reduce spending, co-founder Aravind Sanka said.
The Bengaluru-based ride-hailing platform raised $240 million in May in an investment round led by Prosus, intensifying competition with Uber that pumped ₹3,000 crore into its India operations in FY26 to defend market share against a fast-growing Rapido.
“We are going very deep in India, not just talking about the top 50-80 cities but we believe the market is there even for a smaller market. So, that is one big investment that we are doing and which we will continue doing in the next 1-2 years as well on going deeper into the country,” Sanka told Mint on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.