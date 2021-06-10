Rapido offers all Delhi NCR users free rides to select Covid vaccination centres

Rapido an Indian bike taxi platform announced the second phase of its 'Ride To Vaccinate' initiative.

The ride-sharing platform, under the initiative, will provide a free Rapido ride to the nearest Covid-19 vaccination centre out of the designated 18 hospitals, to all Delhi NCR citizens.

The initiative, the company claims, is aimed at providing a safe, affordable, and accessible commute to all citizens eligible for vaccination across Delhi NCR.

In line with the Union Ministry's various measures to amplify the vaccination drive in the country, Rapido will be offering free rides for a period of two weeks, starting 10 June to 23 June.

In the first phase of Rapido’s 'Ride To Vaccinate' campaign, 10,000 free Rapido auto rides, worth ₹10 Lakhs, were availed from 31 March to 11 April in Delhi NCR alone.

With the younger population’s turn to get the vaccination, Rapido plans to offer a one-time discount of up to ₹30 to any of the 18 designated hospitals.

On the launch of the second phase of the Ride To Vaccinate program, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “As one of India’s largest mobility players, we understand the need to access safe and affordable commute during these times. With only 20% of the population owning a vehicle, it is even more crucial for everyone to get affordable commute options to get vaccinated safely. Through #RideToVaccinate, we aim to remove any mobility barriers for the citizens to get vaccinated and hope that everyone continues putting in their efforts to be safe from the pandemic."

The offer will be auto-applied on the Rapido ride once the commuter chooses any of the designated hospitals as their destination for their ride.

Here are the designated hospitals for covid-19 vaccination centres:

View Full Image 18 designated covid-19 vaccination centres

