Indian bike taxi platform, Rapido announced expansion of its auto service to Bengaluru. With the inclusion of Bengaluru, the company is now providing service to a total of 26 cities in India. The company announced that it has on-boarded close to 20,000 autos for the launch and plans to take the count to more than 50,000 by the end of the year.

Rapido has completed one year since the Auto services were launched last year. The auto service was initially launched in 14 key Indian cities across 10 states in October 2020 and was extended further to 11 cities.

Rapido Auto service will be available at the meter price, following the state-defined rate card (minimum fare for the first 1.9 km is ₹25 and ₹13 for every additional km). Each Rapido Auto will have GPS technology to ensure easy access. Further, Rapido Auto users will be able to track and share their rides in real-time. Users can also provide feedback within the app.

So far, Rapido has boarded 1.5 lakh autos across the country and has served 2 million customers since launch. It plans to add 5 lakh autos across the country by the end of this year.

On the launch in Bengaluru, Shravya Reddy, VP, Rapido, said, “We are excited to bring Rapido Auto to Bengaluru after receiving a tremendous response across the country. Since the onset of COVID-19, autos have emerged as the preferred mode of commute in addition to bike taxis. Auto service is highly penetrated but very scattered. There’s high offline competition and with low demand, auto drivers tend to charge high street premiums. Customers tend to shift to other modes of commute because of uncertainties. We are aiming to strike a balance between demand and supply - bringing in more reliability and convenience for both Captains and customers."

The company also introduced new policy support where the company provides free cancellation if Captains or customers are without a mask.

