Rapido to add 5 lakh autos to its fleet in India, extends service to Bengaluru

On the launch in Bengaluru, Shravya Reddy, VP, Rapido, said, “We are excited to bring Rapido Auto to Bengaluru after receiving a tremendous response across the country. Since the onset of COVID-19, autos have emerged as the preferred mode of commute in addition to bike taxis. Auto service is highly penetrated but very scattered. There’s high offline competition and with low demand, auto drivers tend to charge high street premiums. Customers tend to shift to other modes of commute because of uncertainties. We are aiming to strike a balance between demand and supply - bringing in more reliability and convenience for both Captains and customers."