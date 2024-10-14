Raptee T 30 electric motorcycle launched in India: Check price, features, range and more

Raptee.HV introduces the Raptee T 30 electric motorcycle priced at 2.39 lakh, with a 200 km range and CCS2 charging capabilities. The bike features an IP67-rated battery and modern components. Launch begins in Chennai and Bangalore, expanding to more cities in the year.

Published14 Oct 2024, 07:05 PM IST
Priced competitively at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the Raptee T 30 positions itself as a direct rival to traditional petrol-powered 250cc-300cc motorcycles.
Chennai-based electric two-wheeler startup, Raptee.HV, has made its debut in the Indian electric vehicle market with the launch of the Raptee T 30 electric motorcycle. Priced competitively at 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the Raptee T 30 positions itself as a direct rival to traditional petrol-powered 250cc-300cc motorcycles. The e-bike is offered in four distinctive colour variants: Horizon Red, Arctic White, Mercury Grey, and Eclipse Black, catering to a range of aesthetic preferences.

The Raptee T 30 is equipped with an impressive set of specifications. The company claims a range of 200 kilometres under the Indian Driving Cycle (IDC), while in more practical, real-world conditions, the bike is expected to cover around 150 kilometres on a single charge. 

A major feature of the T 30 is its IP67-rated battery pack, which is claimed to ensure high resistance against dust and water, making the bike more durable in varied Indian weather conditions. One of the key talking points of this electric motorcycle is its charging technology. Raptee claims that the T 30 is the first electric motorcycle in India to feature CCS2 charging capabilities. 

This means that it supports both AC and DC standardised chargers, allowing users to charge the bike at various public charging stations with ease. Raptee is also offering an impressive battery warranty of eight years or up to 80,000 kilometres, a clear indicator of the company’s confidence in the product's long-term reliability.

In terms of features, the Raptee T 30 is well-equipped with modern components. The motorcycle features LED headlights and tail lights, with integrated Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) for enhanced visibility. It also comes with disc brakes at both the front and rear. The bike is fitted with a digital instrument cluster, which runs on a custom-built operating system designed on an automotive-grade Linux platform, offering a user-friendly interface.

Raptee plans to introduce the T 30 in a phased manner, starting with Chennai and Bangalore in January. The company intends to expand its presence to other major metro cities throughout the first year. To enhance customer engagement, Raptee.HV has introduced a unique Factory-Integrated Experience Centre, the “Tech store.HV,” at its headquarters in Chennai. 

 

