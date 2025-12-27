Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
Rare risks, real lessons: How China’s 2025 moves jolted India’s auto industry
SummaryThe rare-earth magnets crisis, triggered by China's export restrictions, has alarmed Indian automakers, prompting a reevaluation of supply chains. Companies are exploring alternative technologies and the government is incentivizing local production to enhance resilience.
