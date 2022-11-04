Ratan Tata-owned electric vehicle startup raises USD 25 million1 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 10:36 AM IST
Electra EV will utilize the raised capital for expanding its product portfolio across product segments.
Electrodrive Powertrain Solution or Electra EV has raised about USD 25 million in investment from GEF Capital Partners. The electric mobility startup owned and promoted by industrialist Ratan Tata was setup in 2017.