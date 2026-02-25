Ready to book Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric? Top 4 facts buyers must know

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric in the country. This comes as the German car manufacturer's entry-level and most affordable electric sedan in the country. Mercedes-Benz will commence accepting bookings for the new CLA from March 10. The new Mercedes-Benz CLA marks the debut of the automaker's new generation modular electric architecture.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the new CLA Electric in India in a single 250+ variant. The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric is available with a single battery pack option and claims to have a driving range of up to 792 km on a single charge.

If you have been planning to book the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric, here are the top four facts about this entry-level luxury electric sedan.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Powertrain & performance The Mercedes-Benz CLA electric sedan will be available in a single CLA 250+ trim, which will come powered by an 85.5 kWh battery pack. Power will be channelled to the rear wheels through a rear axle-mounted electric motor that is capable of churning out 268 bhp peak power. The sedan claims to be capable of running up to 792 km range on a single charge, while it is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds. The CLA Electric features a two-speed transmission, aiming at improved efficiency and performance across variable speeds.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Design

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Dimension & colours Length 4,723 mm Width 1,855 mm Height 1,468 mm Wheelbase 2,790 mm Boot space 405 litre Frunk capacity 101 litre Exterior colours Alpine Grey, Patagonia Red, Cosmic Black, Clear Blue, and Polar White

The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric comes with a distinctive and illuminated radiator grille, which features 142 integrated star elements. Also, it comes with LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and flush-fitting door handles. The new CLA Electric runs on 18-inch alloy wheels. The coupe-like sloping roofline and frameless doors help the EV to continue with the signature silhouette of CLA. The CLA Electric measures 4,723 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,790 mm. It is available in a wide range of exterior colour options, including Alpine Grey, Patagonia Red, Cosmic Black, Clear Blue, and Polar White. Mercedes-Benz claims that the CLA’s aerodynamic design contributes to a drag coefficient of approximately 0.21.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Interior & features A 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by Mercedes-Benz's latest operating system with integrated ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Bing is the key highlight inside the cabin of the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric. Besides that, other major highlights include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, powered front seats with heating and massage functions, a fixed glass roof with heat protective coating, illuminated dashboard, aluminium pedals, circular turbine-style AC vents, and AMG-specific upholstery. The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric also offers 405 litres of boot space, along with a 101-litre frunk.