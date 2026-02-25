Ready to book Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric? Top 4 facts buyers must know

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric in the country. This comes as the German car manufacturer's entry-level and most affordable electric sedan in the country. Mercedes-Benz will commence accepting bookings for the new CLA from March 10. The new Mercedes-Benz CLA marks the debut of the automaker's new generation modular electric architecture.
₹ 72.5 - 77.5 Lakhs
₹ 21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
₹ 19.95 - 30.2 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the new CLA Electric in India in a single 250+ variant. The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric is available with a single battery pack option and claims to have a driving range of up to 792 km on a single charge.
If you have been planning to book the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric, here are the top four facts about this entry-level luxury electric sedan.
The Mercedes-Benz CLA electric sedan will be available in a single CLA 250+ trim, which will come powered by an 85.5 kWh battery pack. Power will be channelled to the rear wheels through a rear axle-mounted electric motor that is capable of churning out 268 bhp peak power. The sedan claims to be capable of running up to 792 km range on a single charge, while it is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds. The CLA Electric features a two-speed transmission, aiming at improved efficiency and performance across variable speeds.
|Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Dimension & colours
|Length
|4,723 mm
|Width
|1,855 mm
|Height
|1,468 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,790 mm
|Boot space
|405 litre
|Frunk capacity
|101 litre
|Exterior colours
|Alpine Grey, Patagonia Red, Cosmic Black, Clear Blue, and Polar White
The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric comes with a distinctive and illuminated radiator grille, which features 142 integrated star elements. Also, it comes with LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and flush-fitting door handles. The new CLA Electric runs on 18-inch alloy wheels. The coupe-like sloping roofline and frameless doors help the EV to continue with the signature silhouette of CLA. The CLA Electric measures 4,723 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,790 mm. It is available in a wide range of exterior colour options, including Alpine Grey, Patagonia Red, Cosmic Black, Clear Blue, and Polar White. Mercedes-Benz claims that the CLA’s aerodynamic design contributes to a drag coefficient of approximately 0.21.
A 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by Mercedes-Benz's latest operating system with integrated ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Bing is the key highlight inside the cabin of the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric. Besides that, other major highlights include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, powered front seats with heating and massage functions, a fixed glass roof with heat protective coating, illuminated dashboard, aluminium pedals, circular turbine-style AC vents, and AMG-specific upholstery. The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric also offers 405 litres of boot space, along with a 101-litre frunk.
In terms of safety, the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric comes equipped with a Level 2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree surround view camera, ESC, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, etc.