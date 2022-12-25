Recap 2022: Best electric two-wheelers won our hearts in 2022

Ather 450X Gen 3

The Ather 450X Gen 3 was one of the first manufacturers in the EV segment in India. It won hearts for its reliability in harsh climatic conditions. The company upgraded the battery pack so the TrueRange is now 105 km on a single charge, The maximum power output of this scooter was upgraded as well. Some other updates in the scooter are a wider rear tyre, a new seat of rear view mirror and a 2GB RAM for the dashboard.