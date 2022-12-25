Recap 2022: Best electric two-wheelers won our hearts in 2022

In the year of 2022, the electric two-wheeler saw a rise in popularity. This is due to the rising cost of petrol and subsidy on these vehicles from the government. In case you are still wondering which ones are the best electric two wheelers from 2022, here is the guide for you:
Ultraviolette F77
The Ultraviolette F77 became India’s first performance electric motorbike. Its super-stylish looks and range garnered a lot of attention. In terms of design, the Ultraviolette F77 takes inspiration from jet fighters which form the sharp styling. The automobile company also revamped the handlebar height and lowered the seat height to make the bike more accommodating for riders of all sizes. Interestingly, there are no bolts visible on the bike in order to give it a clean design.
Power comes from a BLDC direct drive motor in the F77. The e-motorcycle Original and Recon variants make do with 38.8 bhp (29 kW) and 95 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is rated at 147 kmph. There are three riding modes which are Glide, Combat and Ballistic. This bike comes with two fixed battery options which are 7.1 kWh and 10.3 kWh with 21700 format cells. It promises a range of 206 km and 307 (IDC) on either battery pack.
Ather 450X Gen 3
The Ather 450X Gen 3 was one of the first manufacturers in the EV segment in India. It won hearts for its reliability in harsh climatic conditions. The company upgraded the battery pack so the TrueRange is now 105 km on a single charge, The maximum power output of this scooter was upgraded as well. Some other updates in the scooter are a wider rear tyre, a new seat of rear view mirror and a 2GB RAM for the dashboard.
Ola S1 Air
Ola had recently launched its Ola S1 Air in India. The company recently launched the MoveOS 3 as well. This scooter has a claimed riding range of 101 km in Eco mode and it still comes with a seven inch TFT screen. Moreover, it is lighter than its previous lineup. The deliveries of the scooter should start in April 2023.
