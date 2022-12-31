Recap of 2022: 5 most popular SUVs of 2022

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch was launched in 2021. Between January and November, Tata Motors have sold 1,19,309 units of the SUV. Interestingly, this car is close enough to Nexon in the race to be the country’s best selling SUV of 2023. Tata Motors recently launched the Punch’s Camo special edition SUV in India. This new Camo edition has been launched to celebrate and mark the first anniversary of the Punch. It will be sold in two variants and the automaker would also offer accessory packs with both variants. The prices of the Punch Cameo starts at ₹6.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹8.63 lakh (ex-showroom).