Recap of 2022: 5 most popular SUVs of 2022

As the year of 2022 is about to end, sales charts reflect that the year was dominated by compact and sub-compact SUV segments in India. It was interesting that Tata Motors came out on top as the largest SUV maker of 2022 instead of Mahindra and Mahinda. Here are the best five SUVs of this year.
As the year of 2022 is about to end, sales charts reflect that the year was dominated by compact and sub-compact SUV segments in India. It was interesting that Tata Motors came out on top as the largest SUV maker of 2022 instead of Mahindra and Mahinda. Here are the best five SUVs of this year.
Tata Nexon
Tata Motors have sold 1,56,225 units of this SUV. It was possible because of the success of the electric model of Nexon. With almost 14,000 sold every month, Nexon is on the track to end the year as India’s best selling SUV.
Tata Nexon
Tata Motors have sold 1,56,225 units of this SUV. It was possible because of the success of the electric model of Nexon. With almost 14,000 sold every month, Nexon is on the track to end the year as India’s best selling SUV.
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Motor will soon introduce its facelift version of the Creta to India. This SUV managed to win hearts in the country despite strong competition from Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Tata Harrier. The automaker sold 1,30,690 units of SUV between January to November.
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Motor will soon introduce its facelift version of the Creta to India. This SUV managed to win hearts in the country despite strong competition from Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Tata Harrier. The automaker sold 1,30,690 units of SUV between January to November.
Maruti Brezza
Maruti Brezza was launched after replacing the old Vitara Brezza this year. The automaker has sold 1,19,363 units of the SUV and managed to stay in the competition.
Maruti Brezza
Maruti Brezza was launched after replacing the old Vitara Brezza this year. The automaker has sold 1,19,363 units of the SUV and managed to stay in the competition.
Tata Punch
The Tata Punch was launched in 2021. Between January and November, Tata Motors have sold 1,19,309 units of the SUV. Interestingly, this car is close enough to Nexon in the race to be the country’s best selling SUV of 2023. Tata Motors recently launched the Punch’s Camo special edition SUV in India. This new Camo edition has been launched to celebrate and mark the first anniversary of the Punch. It will be sold in two variants and the automaker would also offer accessory packs with both variants. The prices of the Punch Cameo starts at ₹6.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹8.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Punch
The Tata Punch was launched in 2021. Between January and November, Tata Motors have sold 1,19,309 units of the SUV. Interestingly, this car is close enough to Nexon in the race to be the country’s best selling SUV of 2023. Tata Motors recently launched the Punch’s Camo special edition SUV in India. This new Camo edition has been launched to celebrate and mark the first anniversary of the Punch. It will be sold in two variants and the automaker would also offer accessory packs with both variants. The prices of the Punch Cameo starts at ₹6.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹8.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Motor has sold 1,12,418 units of these SUVs in India till November this year. Hyundai India has recently announced the Hyundai Venue N Line SUV in India. Offered in two variants - N6 and N8 priced at ₹12.16 Lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.15 Lakh (ex-showroom) , respectively.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Motor has sold 1,12,418 units of these SUVs in India till November this year. Hyundai India has recently announced the Hyundai Venue N Line SUV in India. Offered in two variants - N6 and N8 priced at ₹12.16 Lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.15 Lakh (ex-showroom) , respectively.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.